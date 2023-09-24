Resource Consulting Group Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. AbbVie makes up about 0.2% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.49.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

