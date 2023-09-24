Reviewing FMC (NYSE:FMC) & Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF)

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) and Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FMC and Tessenderlo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $5.80 billion 1.47 $731.50 million $4.91 13.93 Tessenderlo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Tessenderlo Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 11.60% 21.97% 6.49% Tessenderlo Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of FMC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FMC and Tessenderlo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 0 4 9 0 2.69 Tessenderlo Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

FMC currently has a consensus target price of $118.29, suggesting a potential upside of 72.96%. Given FMC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FMC is more favorable than Tessenderlo Group.

Summary

FMC beats Tessenderlo Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products. This segment offers its specialty fertilizers under the Thio-Sul, KTS, K-Row 23, CaTs, GranuPotasse, and SoluPotasse brands. The Bio-Valorization segment produces, sells, and trades in gelatins and collagen peptides, and proteins and fats for food, pharma, health and nutrition, pet food, agriculture, aqua feed, animal feed, energy, biodiesel, oleo-chemistry, and sanitary markets. The Industrial Solutions segment is involved in the production, sale, and trading of plastic pipe systems; water treatment chemicals; and other industrial activities, such as the production and sale of mining and industrial auxiliaries. The T-Power segment produces electricity through a combined cycle gas turbine of 425 MW capacity. It serves agriculture, food, industry, construction, health, and consumer goods end markets. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

