Reviewing Fuse Medical (FZMD) and Its Rivals

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report) is one of 7 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical & hospital equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fuse Medical to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fuse Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fuse Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Medical 19.72% -31.09% 2.01% Fuse Medical Competitors 7.31% 4.52% 4.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fuse Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuse Medical Competitors 76 276 199 3 2.23

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Medical & hospital equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Fuse Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fuse Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

90.2% of shares of all “Medical & hospital equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 92.3% of Fuse Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of shares of all “Medical & hospital equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuse Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Medical $18.65 million $3.10 million 2.42 Fuse Medical Competitors $5.85 billion $237.43 million 11.39

Fuse Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Medical. Fuse Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fuse Medical rivals beat Fuse Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Fuse Medical

(Get Free Report)

Fuse Medical, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications. It also provides osteo-biologics and regenerative products, which include human allografts, tendons, synthetic skin and bone substitute materials, and regenerative tissues. The company serves hospitals, medical facilities, and sub-distributors. Fuse Medical, Inc. is based in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.