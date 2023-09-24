Reviewing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -55.88% -20.89% -12.74% Electra Battery Materials N/A -6.94% -4.18%

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

22.6% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microvast and Electra Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Microvast currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Electra Battery Materials has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 271.21%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Electra Battery Materials.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microvast and Electra Battery Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million 2.66 -$158.20 million ($0.41) -4.29 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.41) -1.56

Electra Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Microvast on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks. Microvast Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

