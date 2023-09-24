Reviewing Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) & Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -18.12, meaning that its share price is 1,912% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stitch Fix and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 2 11 0 0 1.85 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $3.86, indicating a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Onion Global.

This table compares Stitch Fix and Onion Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.64 billion 0.22 -$207.12 million ($1.51) -2.07 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.00 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -10.50% -50.24% -19.71% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

