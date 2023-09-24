Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $133.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

