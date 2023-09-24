Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 575.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,021,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 73,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

