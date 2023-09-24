Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6744 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

