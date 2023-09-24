Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.65 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

