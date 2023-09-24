Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $135.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

