Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.09 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.43 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

