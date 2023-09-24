Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.33 Million Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,345 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PBR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.