Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $396.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $317.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

