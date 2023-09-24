Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,680 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $158.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

