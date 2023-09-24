Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 87.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $494.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.53.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

