Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 8,100 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after buying an additional 821,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.40 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

