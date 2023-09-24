Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 9,902 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $501,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RY opened at $89.14 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

