Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 308.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares in the company, valued at $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,611 shares of company stock valued at $9,092,342 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Moody’s stock opened at $324.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

