Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.34.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $51.56 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

