Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $244.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

