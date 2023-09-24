Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $527,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $111.25 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

