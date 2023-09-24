Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $371,000 Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

