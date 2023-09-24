Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $394,000 Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 111.9% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,884,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

