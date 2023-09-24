Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Enzi Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 306,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 228,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130,850 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

