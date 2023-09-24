Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 2,338 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 101.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $89.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.