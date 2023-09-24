Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

