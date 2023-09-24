Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.9 %

CMI opened at $230.78 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.22. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.