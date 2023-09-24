Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 10,515 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.69 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

