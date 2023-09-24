Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 22,787 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,787 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

