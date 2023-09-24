Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 28,087 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.39 and its 200-day moving average is $429.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.