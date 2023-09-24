Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 694 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $387.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.51 and a 200-day moving average of $364.29. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

