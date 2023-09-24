Rumo (OTCMKTS:RUMOF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rumo (OTCMKTS:RUMOF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

RUMOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Rumo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank cut Rumo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Rumo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rumo

Rumo Stock Performance

About Rumo

Shares of RUMOF stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Rumo has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32.

(Get Free Report)

Rumo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides rail transportation services. The company operates through three segments: North Operations, South Operations, and Container Operations. The North Operations segment engages in the railway, highway, and transshipment operations. The South Operations segment comprises of railway operations and transshipment activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.