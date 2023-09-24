Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $13.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

SBRA opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -222.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,148,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,689,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after acquiring an additional 81,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

