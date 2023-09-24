Sara Bay Financial Has $598,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sara Bay Financial reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

