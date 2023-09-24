Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,800,000,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 449,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,782,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,087,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after buying an additional 87,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.29. Schrödinger has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.28 million. Analysts predict that Schrödinger will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

