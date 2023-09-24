SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, September 28th

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, September 28th. The 1-26 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 28th.

SciSparc Stock Performance

Shares of SciSparc stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. SciSparc has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Get SciSparc alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.57% of SciSparc as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SciSparc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciSparc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.