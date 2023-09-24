Scotiabank Raises AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.52 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

