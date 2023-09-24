SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PEP opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

