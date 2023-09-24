SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $3,302,862.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,254,991.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,561. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.52.

Moderna Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

