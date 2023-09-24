SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 38.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 77,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $66.19 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

