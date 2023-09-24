SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

