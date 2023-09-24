SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.11. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

