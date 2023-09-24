Semler Scientific (SMLR) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) is one of 138 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Semler Scientific to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semler Scientific Competitors 228 1262 1809 47 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Semler Scientific and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.97%. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 81.65%. Given Semler Scientific’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semler Scientific and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.69 million $14.32 million 11.91 Semler Scientific Competitors $525.85 million $17.06 million 65.55

Semler Scientific’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Semler Scientific. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 27.44% 30.26% 26.34% Semler Scientific Competitors -67.32% -39.98% -12.80%

Summary

Semler Scientific rivals beat Semler Scientific on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

