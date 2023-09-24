Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Sempra stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. Sempra has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $84.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.3% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 770.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 10.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 133,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

