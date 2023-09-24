SFG Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $357.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.30 and its 200 day moving average is $350.15. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

