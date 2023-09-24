Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $549,346,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

SHEL stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $217.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

