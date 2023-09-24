Shengfeng Development Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 27th (NASDAQ:SFWL)

Shengfeng Development’s (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 27th. Shengfeng Development had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $9,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shengfeng Development Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFWL opened at $12.55 on Friday. Shengfeng Development has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

