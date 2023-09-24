Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SILK

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $610.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.16. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,987.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,195 shares of company stock worth $210,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,598,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 25.2% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,493,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 89.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.