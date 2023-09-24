SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.42.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SITC

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $14.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,091,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,855,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,272,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,781 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,570,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.