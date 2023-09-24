Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.

Skillsoft Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $154.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.21. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKIL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $3.10 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft

(Get Free Report)

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.